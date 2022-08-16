 
close
Tuesday August 16, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Israeli police kill Palestinian in al-Quds raid

By AFP
August 16, 2022

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli security forces shot dead a Palestinian man they said had tried to stab an officer during a home raid searching for weapons in east al-Quds early on Monday. The man, identified by Palestinians as Mohammed al-Shaham, 21, was "neutralised" and died in an Israeli military hospital, police said.

Comments