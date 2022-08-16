 
Tuesday August 16, 2022
World

Navalny says placed in solitary confinement

By AFP
August 16, 2022

MOSCOW: Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Monday he had been placed in a punishment cell following his efforts to create a labour union in jail. Navalny is serving a nine-year prison sentence in a strict-regime penal colony near the Russian town of Vladimir on embezzlement charges that he and his allies say are politically motivated.

