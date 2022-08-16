All Pakistan National Squash from August 18

KARACHI: Sindh Squash Association is going to organise a national championship in Karachi from August 18-21. The Texas Chicken All Pakistan National Squash Championship is to be held at PSF Jahangir Khan Squash Complex. The categories for competitions are for under-13, under-17, and under-19. The prize money for each category is Rs100,000. The draw is of 32 places for each category along with one wildcard.