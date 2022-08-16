All Pakistan National Squash from August 18

KARACHI: Sindh Squash Association is going to organise a national championship in Karachi from August 18-21. The Texas Chicken All Pakistan National Squash Championship is to be held at PSF Jahangir Khan Squash Complex. The categories for competitions are for under-13, under-17, and under-19. The prize money for each category is Rs100,000. The draw is of 32 places for each category along with one wildcard.
ROME: Hungary’s Kristof Milak won the men’s 100m butterfly in 50.33 seconds at the European Championships in Rome...
LONDON: Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has joined Spanish side Villarreal on loan for the rest of the season....
MADRID: David Alaba scored with a stunning free-kick immediately after coming on as a substitute as reigning champions...
LAHORE: Home side Muzaffarabad Tigers beat Bagh Stallions by seven wickets in a rain-hit contest to start Kashmir...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s 11 squash players are featuring in eight international events in September. Asim Khan is top...
KARACHI: Former Pakistan athlete Muhammad Talib has said that the wonderful performance in the recently concluded...
