Spurs midfielder Lo Celso joins Villarreal on loan

LONDON: Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has joined Spanish side Villarreal on loan for the rest of the season. Lo Celso spent the second half of last season on loan at Villarreal and has returned after failing to win a place in Antonio Conte’s side at the start of the new Premier League campaign. Tottenham have inserted a break clause into the loan deal that allows them to listen to permanent offers for Lo Celso if they want to sell the 26-year-old in January.
ROME: Hungary’s Kristof Milak won the men’s 100m butterfly in 50.33 seconds at the European Championships in Rome...
KARACHI: Sindh Squash Association is going to organise a national championship in Karachi from August 18-21. The Texas...
MADRID: David Alaba scored with a stunning free-kick immediately after coming on as a substitute as reigning champions...
LAHORE: Home side Muzaffarabad Tigers beat Bagh Stallions by seven wickets in a rain-hit contest to start Kashmir...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s 11 squash players are featuring in eight international events in September. Asim Khan is top...
KARACHI: Former Pakistan athlete Muhammad Talib has said that the wonderful performance in the recently concluded...
