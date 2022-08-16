11 Pak players to feature in international events in Sept

KARACHI: Pakistan’s 11 squash players are featuring in eight international events in September. Asim Khan is top seed while Salman Saleem is unseeded in the $10,000 Volkswagen Bega Open that is scheduled in Bega, Australia, from August 31 to September 4.

Asim got a bye and Salman is up against Robin Gadola of Switzerland in the first round. Tayyab Aslam has got entry in the prestigious Qterminals Qatar Classic, a PSA World Tour Platinum, scheduled in Qatar from September 4-10.

Noor Zaman, Ashab Irfan, Hamza Khan, and Nasir Iqbal will feature in the $10,000 Sam Aguiar Louisville Open that is to be held in Louisville, United States, from September 6-10. Asim Khan is top seed and Zahir Shah is unseeded in the $10,000 City Of Devonport Tasmanian Open that is scheduled in Devonport, Australia, from September 7-11.

Israr Ahmed is to feature in the $20,000 Nash Cup that is to be held in Canada from September 13-17. Zahir Shah and M Farhan will play the $5000 Eastside Open that is scheduled in Hobart, Australia, from September 14-18.

Tayyab Aslam and Asim Khan have got entry in the CIB Egyptian Open, which is a PSA World Tour Platinum event, scheduled in Egypt from September 19-25. Noor Zaman, Nasir Iqbal, Ahsan Ayaz, Ashab Irfan, and Hamza Khan will participate in the $10,000 ST Louis Open which is to be held in the United States from September 20-24.