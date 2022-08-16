Nooh finishes fourth in Turkey

ISLAMABAD: Nooh Dastgir Butt finished fourth in the 109plus category weightlifting competition in the Fifth Islamic Games underway in Turkey. In total, Nooh lifted 378kg against 409 lifted by the Turkmenistan weightlifter, who finished third. Uzbekistan’s Akbar Djuraev set a record by lifting 446kg in total to win gold. Iran’s Youseef Alireza finished second with a total weight of 411kg.
ROME: Hungary’s Kristof Milak won the men’s 100m butterfly in 50.33 seconds at the European Championships in Rome...
KARACHI: Sindh Squash Association is going to organise a national championship in Karachi from August 18-21. The Texas...
LONDON: Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has joined Spanish side Villarreal on loan for the rest of the season....
MADRID: David Alaba scored with a stunning free-kick immediately after coming on as a substitute as reigning champions...
LAHORE: Home side Muzaffarabad Tigers beat Bagh Stallions by seven wickets in a rain-hit contest to start Kashmir...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s 11 squash players are featuring in eight international events in September. Asim Khan is top...
