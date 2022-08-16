Nooh finishes fourth in Turkey

ISLAMABAD: Nooh Dastgir Butt finished fourth in the 109plus category weightlifting competition in the Fifth Islamic Games underway in Turkey. In total, Nooh lifted 378kg against 409 lifted by the Turkmenistan weightlifter, who finished third. Uzbekistan’s Akbar Djuraev set a record by lifting 446kg in total to win gold. Iran’s Youseef Alireza finished second with a total weight of 411kg.