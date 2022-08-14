Murad Saeed blames federal govt for unrest in Malakand Division

MINGORA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Saturday held the federal government responsible for the deteriorating law and order situation in Malakand Division.

Talking to media after visiting the under-construction site of the University of Engineering and Technology at Kabal area of Swat district, Murad Saeed expressed concerns over the militants’ movement in various parts of Swat district.

“No one will be allowed to sabotage the peace of the area. We have rendered numerous sacrifices to maintain law and order situation in the region,” he said, adding that the people of the area had rejected the militancy and terrorism.

“We have been given assurance by the law enforcing elements that complete law and order would be maintained within 72 hours. We will announce our next strategy if peace is not restored to the area. The people will take to the streets against the conspiracy hatched to sabotage peace and tranquility in this region,” he added.

Murad Saeed accused the federal government of the deteriorating law and order situation and added that the regime change was meant to bring militancy and extremism to the area. He alleged that the federal government had fully surrendered to the US and was helping their masters in every aspect, including provision of logistic support and air space.

Murad Saeed also visited the under-construction sites of Children hospital in Kabal, and Agriculture University site in Matta.

He also visited Kabal and Matta bazaar and assured the masses that the PTI leadership would stand by the people in times of crisis. He also announced that the ongoing development projects would be completed soon.