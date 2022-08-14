Four dead in China flash flood

BEIJING: Four people were killed and nine others injured in a flash flood in southwest China on Saturday, local authorities said.

Tourists who had been playing in the initially shallow water could be seen running for safety and clambering over rocks as the water rushed towards them, but some were unable to reach the river bank in time.

At least one person, a woman stranded on a boulder in the middle of the river, appeared to lose her footing and was swept away by the current, according to a video posted online by the state-owned Beijing Youth Daily.