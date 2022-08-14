Cheema vows to put Pakistan on road to progress again

LAHORE: Adviser to CM on Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema while talking to media about PTI’s rally in the National Hockey Stadium said the enthusiasm of the people was commendable in the historic public rally.

Omar Cheema on this occasion stated that today we have to become a nation irrespective of our political affiliations. We have to learn a lesson from the past that what we lost and what were its reasons. He said that why Pakistan could not move forward despite having all the human and natural resources. Pakistan consists of hardworking, intelligent and patriotic people.

Omar Cheema vowed that according to the vision of chairman PTI Imran Khan and under the leadership of CM Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, we will put the Pakistan on the road to exemplary progress and prosperity. He said PDM gang had been holding its reins on the country for the past many decades.

They signed the Charter of Democracy in 2006 in order to give protection to each other’s corruption but these political parties could not formulate a single public policy in their respective tenure. Omar Sarfraz Cheema revealed that the economic statistics during the tenure of the PTI govt moved ahead in the positive direction despite having all the challenges.