Haripur court sentences man to capital punishment

HARIPUR: Court of additional session judge, Ghazi has awarded death penalty to a man in a murder case as well as inflicting injuries on another person in Ghazi tehsil.
According to prosecution records, Meesam Abbas, a resident of Pahee village, had attacked his neighbour Naeeyar Zaman and his brother Azmat Ali with a knife on September 9, 2019 over a minor dispute.
Naeeyar Zaman succumbed to injuries in the hospital while his younger brother Azmat survived the attempted murder.
The challan was submitted to the court and after a trial of 35 months and evidence sharing, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Wajid Ali found the accused guilty of the murder and attempted murder and awarded death sentence to Meesam Abbas in the murder case and five-year rigorous imprisonment and Rs10,000 over the attempted murder.
