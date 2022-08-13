People annoyed by PPP, PMLN corruption, claims Qureshi

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said people were annoyed by the PPP and the PMLN due to their corrupt leadership and the PPP didn’t have a suitable candidate in NA-157.

Addressing corner meetings in Qadirpur Raan, Mauza Samu Rana, Rangeilpur and Kirpalpur in connection with the NA-157 by-election, he said the PPP had been eliminated in Punjab and lacked candidates in the 2018 general elections. He said casting a vote for the PPP was equal to wasting the vote as it had been shrunk to only Sindh.

The PTI would give a surprise to the PPP in Sindh in the 2023 elections. In the recent by-elections in Punjab, people not only listened to Imran Khan’s narrative, thought and ideology but also accepted it and defeated the coalition comprising 11 political parties. He said the enthusiastic people of Multan rejected the anti-Imran narrative in the PP-217 by-election. Now in the NA 157 by-election, people should spread Imran Khan’s ideology, thinking and narrative from house to house and make it successful.

He said the PMLN would soon leave power and run away, adding that when the PTI came into power, the state of economy was poor. The PTI improved the economy by taking difficult decisions. Qureshi said Imran Khan had clearly pointed out that if there was political instability and the PTI government was overthrown, the economy would be affected. He said the value of rupee continued to depreciate and investment remained negligible.

Till date, the economy had not been controlled and every section of the country was anxious about the deteriorating economic situation. The business community was tense, but the government did not care about people as it was only concerned about power. He said the federal government should immediately quit power in the best interest of the country and general elections should be announced.

He said if the alliance of 11 parties remained in power, the country would be in trouble. On September 11, the people of Multan would once again show no-confidence in the government by voting for the PTI candidate.