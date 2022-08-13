 
Film awards 2022

By Our Correspondent
August 13, 2022

LAHORE:Project Reconnect is holding Reconnect Film Awards 2022 on August 15. The award is an inter-universities film competition for outstanding nation-building film content and over 50 universities are participating in the competition. The theme of this year’s awards is ‘Reconnect Pakistan’ in which filmmakers were asked to make films around their vision of Pakistan.

