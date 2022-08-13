Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority: Recruitment process ordered

LAHORE:Secretary for Local Government and Community Development (LGCD) Punjab Syed Mubasher Hussain took a briefing from Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company and Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority here on Friday.

The municipal secretary also asked the project director for the deadlines of all the projects under Punjab Cities Programme (PCP). During the meeting, the secretary issued instructions to complete the recruitment process for vacant seats for Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority as soon as possible. The secretary also approved the installation of a new elevator in Local Govt Complex. He said that technical support should be provided under the PCP to start the work immediately for the restoration of local government board building. The secretary said that PCP was an important project for the provision of municipal services and according to the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab, transparency in the projects should be ensured in every way. Project Director Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company while giving a briefing said that projects worth Rs20 billion would be completed under PCP in the next two years.