Hockey legend Motiullah Khan passes away

BAHAWALPUR: Former Pakistan hockey Olympian Motiullah Khan passed away at the age of 88 years.
He represented Pakistan in three Olympics: from 1956 to 1968. He won silver and gold medals in these Olympics games.
Government of Pakistan conferred "Tamgha Imtiaz" on him for his performance in the field of hockey.
After his retirement, he devoted his time and energies to the promotion of hockey.
District government Bahawalpur built a stadium in Bahawalpur and named it after him.
He was the uncle of former Olympians Samiullah and Kaleemullah and international player Hidaitullah. His Namaz e Janaza was offered at Government Sadiq Egerton College Ground.
MONTREAL: Nick Kyrgios crushed fellow Australian Alex de Minaur 6-2, 6-3 on Thursday to reach the quarter-finals of...
ROME: Alberto Razzetti won the men’s 400m medley as the hosts claimed two medals on Thursday in the opening final of...
MANCHESTER: Tottenham lived up to pre-season hype they could challenge for the Premier League title by going top of...
MILAN: Serie A new boys Monza might be about to embark on their first ever season in Italy’s top flight but Silvio...
PARIS: Real Madrid pair Karim Benzema and Thibaut Courtois and Manchester City´s Kevin De Bruyne were on Friday...
TORONTO: Brazilian outsider Beatriz Haddad Maia toppled world number one Iga Swiatek 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 on Thursday to...
Comments