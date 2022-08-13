Hockey legend Motiullah Khan passes away

BAHAWALPUR: Former Pakistan hockey Olympian Motiullah Khan passed away at the age of 88 years.

He represented Pakistan in three Olympics: from 1956 to 1968. He won silver and gold medals in these Olympics games.

Government of Pakistan conferred "Tamgha Imtiaz" on him for his performance in the field of hockey.

After his retirement, he devoted his time and energies to the promotion of hockey.

District government Bahawalpur built a stadium in Bahawalpur and named it after him.

He was the uncle of former Olympians Samiullah and Kaleemullah and international player Hidaitullah. His Namaz e Janaza was offered at Government Sadiq Egerton College Ground.