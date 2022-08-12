Issue of payment of dues resolved: Sharjeel

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said the provincial government has resolved the issue of payment of dues of government advertisements to newspapers.

He said this on Thursday as he met the Sindh Committee of the All Pakistan Newspaper Society. An APNS delegation comprising Syed Sarmad Ali, Ather Qazi, Naz Afreen, Shahab Zubairi, Qazi Asad Abid, Jawed Mahar Shamsi, Younus Mahar, Rafiq Pirzada and Mumtaz Phulphoto called on the minister. The meeting considered the problems of the newspaper industry, the just distribution of government advertisements and timely payment of their dues. The delegation briefed the minister on the problems of the newspaper industry.

Sharjeel acknowledged that the newspaper industry had been facing a serious crisis due to the rising cost of newsprint. He said the Sindh government has resolved the issues of the newspaper industry on priority.