Cabinet okays reappointment of Saleem Baig as Pemra chairman

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has given an approval for reappointment of Saleem Baig as chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) for a period of one year.

Baig has already served as Pemra chairman for four years and his tenure lasted till June 28. Since then, the position of the head of the electronic media in the country is vacant. Sources said the cabinet gave an approval through a circulation summary, adding that an advice would be sent to the President for re-appointment of Saleem Baig as Pemra chairman.