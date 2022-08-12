Channel head discharged in FIR

KARACHI: A Malir court discharged on Thursday head of ARY News, Ammad Yousaf, from a case pertaining to allegedly aiding and abetting mutiny and sedition.
Ammad Yousaf was taken into custody by the Memon Goth police from his DHA residence on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday. The police produced Ammad Yousaf before Judicial Magistrate (Malir) Rana Saifullah Hassan and requested his physical remand for interrogation and investigation. Advocate Naeem Qureshi, the counsel for the accused, argued that the alleged offence had occurred in Islamabad from where the controversial remarks of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill were aired and that an
FIR had already been lodged in the capital. While another FIR, he said was filed in Karachi. He pleaded with the court to reject the police plea. The magistrate discharged Ammad Yousaf from the case subject to submission of personal bond worth Rs100,000.
KARACHI: China has put a hold on a proposal by the US and India at the United Nations to blacklist Abdul Rauf Azhar,...
KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said the provincial government has resolved the issue of...
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has asked the political parties to submit their consolidated statement...
ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has given an approval for reappointment of Saleem Baig as chairman Pakistan Electronic...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed hoped that Pakistan would continue to be part...
PIA management has sought recommendations for installation of in-flight entertainment system
Comments