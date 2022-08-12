Channel head discharged in FIR

KARACHI: A Malir court discharged on Thursday head of ARY News, Ammad Yousaf, from a case pertaining to allegedly aiding and abetting mutiny and sedition.

Ammad Yousaf was taken into custody by the Memon Goth police from his DHA residence on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday. The police produced Ammad Yousaf before Judicial Magistrate (Malir) Rana Saifullah Hassan and requested his physical remand for interrogation and investigation. Advocate Naeem Qureshi, the counsel for the accused, argued that the alleged offence had occurred in Islamabad from where the controversial remarks of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill were aired and that an

FIR had already been lodged in the capital. While another FIR, he said was filed in Karachi. He pleaded with the court to reject the police plea. The magistrate discharged Ammad Yousaf from the case subject to submission of personal bond worth Rs100,000.