Munir Masood made RPO Gujranwala

LAHORE:The Punjab government Thursday transferred and posted four police officers. Munir Masood Marth, DIG (Establishment-I) CPO was transferred and posted as Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala replacing Dr Muhammad Abid Khan, who already has been transferred and directed to report to Services & General Administration Department (S&GAD) for further orders. Athar Ismail Amjad (awaiting posting) has been posted as DIG Investigation Lahore replacing Kamran Adil, who has been posted as DIG Legal, CPO.