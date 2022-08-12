Munir Masood made RPO Gujranwala

LAHORE:The Punjab government Thursday transferred and posted four police officers. Munir Masood Marth, DIG (Establishment-I) CPO was transferred and posted as Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala replacing Dr Muhammad Abid Khan, who already has been transferred and directed to report to Services & General Administration Department (S&GAD) for further orders. Athar Ismail Amjad (awaiting posting) has been posted as DIG Investigation Lahore replacing Kamran Adil, who has been posted as DIG Legal, CPO.
LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1,022 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab...
LAHORE: PMLN Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari on Thursday said that the Bani Gala group was a tanga party and it is...
LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar Thursday in view of the arrival of August 14 ordered strict...
LAHORE:IG Railways Rao Sardar Ali Khan has circulated a letter to the Superintendents of Railways Police of all eight...
LAHORE:A session on “Doctors as Parents: Challenges and well-being” was organised by Department of Child & Family...
LAHORE:Spokesperson for Chief Minister, Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chohan, has said that minorities enjoy equal rights in...
