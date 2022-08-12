Two arrested for killing girl

LAHORE:Sahiwal police have arrested the accused, who killed 15-year-old girl Iqra brutally after kidnapping her in Sahiwal within 24 hours. Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar took notice of the incident while IG Punjab instructed DPO Sahiwal to take all possible steps for the immediate arrest of the accused. DPO Sahiwal Sadiq Baloch said that the names of the accused are Adeel and Shani who have been arrested. He said that the post-mortem of the dead body of the girl has been conducted and the samples have been sent to the forensic lab for analysis. DPO Sahiwal further said that the accused will be punished after thorough investigation of the incident. He said that under the direction of IG Punjab, police are following a zero tolerance on incidents of violence.