Awareness walk about breastfeeding held

MANSEHRA: The district health department on Thursday held an awareness walk about the importance of breastfeeding.

The lady health workers, lady health supervisors and other employees of the health department participated in the walk, which culminated at its initiating point after marching through the Shinkiari road.

“You have to ensure at the grassroots level that mothers feed milk to their newborn babies just after delivery to six months of age,” Dr Mushtaq Tanoli, the district health officer, told an interaction session with LHWs held after the walk. He said that infants should not even provide water during the first six months of their birth. “You have to communicate effectively in society, if lactating mothers would not administer their milk to their newborns they could contract breast cancer,” Dr Mushtaq said.