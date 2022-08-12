Zverev in fight to be fit for US Open

MUNICH: Germany’s world number two Alexander Zverev says he is facing a battle to be fit for the US Open following surgery on torn ankle ligaments at the French Open.
Zverev only returned to the practice court last Sunday after the injury he suffered during his semi-final against Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros in June.
He turned on his ankle during that match, screaming in pain when trailing Nadal 7-6 (10/8), 6-6 after three hours of play.
He left court in a wheelchair, returning shortly after on crutches and in tears to announce his retirement, with Nadal going on to extend his record Grand Slam haul to 22, routing Norway’s Casper Ruud in the final.
MONTREAL: Nick Kyrgios rallied to topple world number one Daniil Medvedev at the ATP Montreal Masters on Wednesday as...
TORONTO: Coco Gauff overcame 13 double-faults on Wednesday as she battled past Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Mohammad Bilal will fight for the bronze medal in the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games wrestling...
WASHINGTON: Controversy swirling over the upstart LIV Golf series got “a little more personal” when 11 LIV rebels...
DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Thursday ordered all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to cancel an endorsement deal with...
PARIS: Rafael Nadal boosted his hopes of competing at the US Open on Wednesday by announcing he will play in next...
Comments