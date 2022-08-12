Zverev in fight to be fit for US Open

MUNICH: Germany’s world number two Alexander Zverev says he is facing a battle to be fit for the US Open following surgery on torn ankle ligaments at the French Open.

Zverev only returned to the practice court last Sunday after the injury he suffered during his semi-final against Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros in June.

He turned on his ankle during that match, screaming in pain when trailing Nadal 7-6 (10/8), 6-6 after three hours of play.

He left court in a wheelchair, returning shortly after on crutches and in tears to announce his retirement, with Nadal going on to extend his record Grand Slam haul to 22, routing Norway’s Casper Ruud in the final.