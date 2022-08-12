Hamza, Ashab in third round of World Junior Squash

ISLAMABAD: Young Hamza Khan breezed past Colombia's Jose Santamaria in straight games in the second round of the World Junior Squash (Individual) event that got underway in Nancy (France) on Thursday.
The top seed and one of the favourites for the title beat the Colombian 11-7, 12-10 and 11-3 to earn a place in the third round.
The second game went down to the wire as Santamaria played some attacking squash. Hamza, however, was seen in excellent touch in the third, not allowing his opponent to move freely.
Ashab Irfan also moved into the third round with a comfortable straight games win against Rishi Srivastava (USA). Ashab won 11-8, 11-6, 11-4.
Earlier, in the first round, Ashab defeated Titaun Wiltshire (France) 11-3, 11-2, 11-4 while Anas Ali Shah lost his first round match against Denis Gilevsky (Ireland) 11-9, 11-4, 1-11 and 11-6.
MONTREAL: Nick Kyrgios rallied to topple world number one Daniil Medvedev at the ATP Montreal Masters on Wednesday as...
TORONTO: Coco Gauff overcame 13 double-faults on Wednesday as she battled past Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Mohammad Bilal will fight for the bronze medal in the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games wrestling...
WASHINGTON: Controversy swirling over the upstart LIV Golf series got “a little more personal” when 11 LIV rebels...
DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Thursday ordered all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to cancel an endorsement deal with...
PARIS: Rafael Nadal boosted his hopes of competing at the US Open on Wednesday by announcing he will play in next...
Comments