Hamza, Ashab in third round of World Junior Squash

ISLAMABAD: Young Hamza Khan breezed past Colombia's Jose Santamaria in straight games in the second round of the World Junior Squash (Individual) event that got underway in Nancy (France) on Thursday.

The top seed and one of the favourites for the title beat the Colombian 11-7, 12-10 and 11-3 to earn a place in the third round.

The second game went down to the wire as Santamaria played some attacking squash. Hamza, however, was seen in excellent touch in the third, not allowing his opponent to move freely.

Ashab Irfan also moved into the third round with a comfortable straight games win against Rishi Srivastava (USA). Ashab won 11-8, 11-6, 11-4.

Earlier, in the first round, Ashab defeated Titaun Wiltshire (France) 11-3, 11-2, 11-4 while Anas Ali Shah lost his first round match against Denis Gilevsky (Ireland) 11-9, 11-4, 1-11 and 11-6.