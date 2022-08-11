PTI leaders say PDM creating trust gap between their party and army

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Sindh Assembly parliamentary leader and Deputy Secretary General Khurram Sher Zaman has condemned the arrest of Shahbaz Gill and said the “fascist government” has arrested him on 10th Muharram

In a statement issued on Wednesday, he said there’s no difference between the policies of the fascist government and Yazid. He termed Gill’s arrest illegal, and demanded that he should be released immediately.

Those who were advocating the cause of freedom of expression and media were now trying a new tactic to control social media and media channels, he added.Zaman said: “Shehbaz Sharif and forty thieves are running away from the election. The election symbol of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is a lion but the party’s actions are worse than those of the jackal.” He said the ruling alliance was harming its own political position, and the imported government would reap what it was sowing today. “Imran Khan on his social media account has said that the country’s army is more important than his life. But no action was taken against those who made insulting statements against Pakistan’s armed forces.”

He said these people later formed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which wanted to set fire to Pakistani democratic values, but the PDM would not be successful in its mission of destruction. “It will burn in its own fire it has set for others. The Pakistan Army is the pride of the Pakistani nation.” Meanwhile, Sindh Assembly opposition leader and PTI leader Haleem Adil Shaikh said in a statement that PDM parties had panicked after seeing the ground slipping from under their feet, and they were making unsuccessful plans to fight against the PTI and state institutions.

“Even the corrupt ministers of the Sindh government, who stole billions of poor people, are also making statements against Imran Khan. No matter how many conspiracies these people make against the PTI and Imran Khan, defeat has become their destiny. People know these thieves very well.” Sheikh said the PTI had always kept the prestige of state institutions high, and “the corrupt and defective leaders of PDM parties should look at their past and think about why they were making derogatory statements against state institutions”. He said Khan’s agenda was only for the development of the country and to give real freedom to the people, while the agenda of the PPP, PML-N, JUI-F, and the PDM was to indulge in corruption and take an NRO to get rid of corruption cases.

Recently, he added, the public had witnessed that as soon as the imported government came, they ended their cases through NAB amendments. Former Sindh governor Imran Ismail said the PDM was trying to create a trust gap between the PTI and the army, but their efforts would fail. The past of these parties suggested that their political narratives were based on anti-army politics, but they are now showing love for the army to gain political benefits, he said. “This country needs a strong army and our party stands with the Pakistan armed forces.”