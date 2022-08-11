Cop martyred in North Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: Unidentified armed men martyred a cop in Shewa tehsil in North Waziristan tribal district on Wednesday, sources said.

The sources said constable Ikramullah sustained injuries in the firing incident and died on the spot. The attackers managed to escape from the spot after staging the attack.

The body of the fallen cop was taken to a hospital in Mir Ali. The police launched investigations to determine the motive behind the killing.