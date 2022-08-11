Govt urged to publically hang killers of child

PESHAWAR: Residents of Mathra area here staged a demonstration to protest against the brutal murder of a minor child and urged the government to award exemplary punishment to the killers.
Led by Faridullah Khan, Jamaat-e-Islami leader Hafiz Hashmat Khan, Iftikhar Ahmad Khan, Ghazan Khan, Ali Abbas Khan and others, the protestors while carrying banners and placards demanded public hanging for the killers.
The speakers deplored that the innocent 10-year-old child had been missing for the last several days but later people found his body, with signs of torture.
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan , the federal and...
LAHORE: The delegations of Bill Melinda Gates Foundation and UNAids called on Punjab Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan on...
KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court has extended till August 24 interim pre-arrest bail of Haleem Adil Sheikh, the...
KARACHI: A man was killed during a clash on the Super Highway on Wednesday within the jurisdiction of the Sacchal...
PESHAWAR: Blue Veins, a local non-governmental organisation, under the initiative of ‘promoting sustainable tobacco...
LAHORE: Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has announced Rs800,000 each for the heirs of seven people who lost...
Comments