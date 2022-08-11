Govt urged to publically hang killers of child

PESHAWAR: Residents of Mathra area here staged a demonstration to protest against the brutal murder of a minor child and urged the government to award exemplary punishment to the killers.

Led by Faridullah Khan, Jamaat-e-Islami leader Hafiz Hashmat Khan, Iftikhar Ahmad Khan, Ghazan Khan, Ali Abbas Khan and others, the protestors while carrying banners and placards demanded public hanging for the killers.

The speakers deplored that the innocent 10-year-old child had been missing for the last several days but later people found his body, with signs of torture.