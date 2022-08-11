FIA to challenge Moonis bail

LAHORE:The Federal Investigation Agency has decided to challenge the bail granted to PMLQ leader Moonis Elahi by a banking court in an alleged money-laundering investigation. The banking court had confirmed the interim bail of Moonis Elahi in a case related to alleged money-laundering, after which the FIA has decided to approach the Lahore High Court to cancel the bail of the PMLQ leader.

It was learnt that in this regard, a petition has been prepared arguing that the banking court granted bail to the accused contrary to the facts. It also stated that the arrest of the accused was required to complete the investigation. The FIA had registered a case against Moonis Elahi, Punjab Assembly Secretary M Khan Bhatti, M Nawaz Bhatti, M Ali, Mazhar Abbas, Makhdoom Omar Shehryar, Tarik Jawaid and Wajid Khan Bhatti under Sections 109, 420, 468, 471, 34 of PPC read with 5(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act 1947 and 3/4 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010 in connection with the affairs of the RYK/Alliance Sugar Mills Group.