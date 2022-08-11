 
close
Thursday August 11, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Japan PM reshuffles cabinet

By AFP
August 11, 2022

TOKYO: Japan’s prime minister reshuffled his cabinet on Wednesday after a slump in approval ratings, replacing the brother of assassinated ex-leader Shinzo Abe as defence minister. Fumio Kishida led his ruling party to victory in an upper house election last month, days after Abe was shot dead by a man resentful of the Unification Church.

Comments