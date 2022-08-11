Muharram a month of respect, dignity and blessings, say scholars

In a first, the Sindh police’s Security Division used the latest drone jammer technology to protect the central Ashura procession in Karachi after the provincial government had imposed a strict ban on the use of helicams and all types of drones for video recording by media channels as part of the Muharram security plan.

Installed by the Sindh police in collaboration with the National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation, the drone jammer was capable of identifying any helicam or drone camera in the areas surrounding the main procession route.

“In view of the current situation and danger to law and order, the use of drones is prohibited, and this policy is being strictly implemented,” said Security & Emergency Services Division DIG Dr Maqsood Ahmed.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput visited the Central Police Office, where he was welcomed by provincial police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon. He also reviewed the security arrangements made by the police for the Ashura processions across the city via the Command & Control Centre.

The Sindh Rangers chief also visited the Rangers Command & Control at the Qalandar Wing of the Rangers to review the security arrangements. He also checked the monitoring cameras. Over 3,000 paramilitary soldiers were on security duty.

‘Month of respect’

Muharram is a month of respect, dignity and blessings in Islamic history, said Allama Syed Shahenshah Hussain Naqvi while highlighting the great sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), and his family and companions as the noted religious scholar addressed a Majlis-e-Aza at the Nishtar Park that was attended by a large number of mourners. Allama Naqvi said Imam Hussain’s (RA) life is a great model for all Muslims to follow.

After the Majlis, the main procession issued from the park and reached near the Tibet Centre on MA Jinnah Road through Saddar. The mourners then offered the Zohrain prayers there, from where they proceeded forward until the procession stopped at the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar while following their designated routes.

Strict security arrangements were made along the procession routes, where heavy contingent of law enforcers, including police and Rangers, were deployed. Apart from aerial surveillance, the procession was also being monitored from the command & control room, while mobile phone services were partially suspended in different parts of the city.

Three protective circles were formed around the procession by scouts, police and Rangers, while sharpshooters were deployed on more than 150 building roofs along the route. Staying ahead of the procession, bomb disposal teams kept clearing the area.

The Sindh government had already imposed a ban on pillion riding to avoid any untoward incident. Markets and shops along MA Jinnah Road, and in the Saddar, Empress Market, Regal and Lighthouse areas were also sealed.

According to the traffic police, MA Jinnah Road was completely closed for traffic, while the streets connecting with the procession routes were also closed with containers. After the Ashura procession culminated, the higher authorities, including Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, provincial police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon and city police chief Jawed Alam Odho lauded the police, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies for successfully fulfilling their responsibilities.