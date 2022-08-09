Zardari, Bilawal pay tribute to Imam Hussain (RA)

ISLAMABAD: Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Foreign Minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have said Imam Hussain (RA) offered the supreme sacrifice along with his family members and companions for Islam and today the entire Ummah remembers them for their truth and righteousness and expresses abhorrence for Yazid.

In a joint statement issued on the eve of Ashura, Zardari said Bibi Zainab (RA), the sister of Imam Hussain (RA), established the principles of patience and tolerance. He said the PPP leadership believed in Hussainiat, which meant fighting Yazid of the time with patience and that the Yazidis of the time would always be defeated. He said PPP leaders and workers believed that “martyrdom is our destination” and wanted patience and tolerance in the society. He said the PPP would continue to resist the forces using religion to impose their ideology by force.

Bilawal paid tributes to the sacrifices made by Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions, saying, “teach us to be daring to stand against all sorts of oppression”. “All nations and civil societies that dare challenge the tyrant and show utmost resilience can never be defeated,” he said, adding that the sacrifices made by Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions were the light that guided the entire humanity to stand against oppression.

He said Imam Hussain (RA) had guided his companions to confront the tyrant and be strong to face the consequences of any nature so that the forces of evil get defeated. “Thus, Imam Hussain (RA) had set an example in Karbala and didn’t hesitate for a second to sacrifice his life along with his 72 companions.” He said there were two forces, tyrant and righteous, confronting each other. “We as a nation are faced with a test and must follow the teachings of Imam Hussain (RA) and adhere to his mission of truth,” he said.

He appealed to the people that today they should strive for peace and tranquility in their lives and stay united against the forces of evil. “There is a dire need of spreading the message of truth and communal harmony so that the enemies that have infiltrated our ranks and files are defeated.”