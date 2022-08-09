Punjab SIT to identify cops involved in May 25 torture: Fawad

LAHORE: The ruling party in the Punjab province, PTI, has approved formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to identify police officials involved in torturing party activists during Azadi March on May 25, reported local media.

The meeting was headed by PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry at Chief Minister House which was also attended by Sibtain Khan, Hashim Dogar, Aijaz Chaudhry, Musarrat Cheema, and Omar Sarfraz Cheema.

It was decided to form a special investigation team (SIT) which will be notified by the Punjab government next week and it will be mandated to identify officials involved in torture on May 25 besides it could also summon Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Attaullah Tarar. The SIT, according to Fawad Chaudhry, will submit its findings in a week.

It was further decided Speaker Punjab Assembly will constitute a committee to probe measures taken by the former deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari. The committee will determine if Mazari overstepped his constitutional responsibilities when he allowed the police to enter the assembly premises while citing the court order.