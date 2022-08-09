Mobile service remains suspended in specific areas

Islamabad: To ensure law and order during 9thMuharram procession, mobile phone service was suspended in specific areas of G/6, G/7, G/8, and G/9 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the service in I/10 and its surrounding areas remained closed from 10 p.m. to 6 am and will remain closed at the same time on Ashura, it will be closed from 10 a.m. to 4 pm.
On the 11th of Muharram, the mobile phone service will be closed from 9 am to 10 pm in the areas of Bari Imam, said in a press note issued from the office of the deputy commissioner Islamabad.
