IGP visits site of attack on MPA

PESHAWAR: KP Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari has said the elements who create a law and order situation will be eliminated and nobody allowed to disturb the peace in the region.

He said this as he visited Lower Dir district to inspect the site of the attack on Member Provincial Assembly Liaqat Ali Khan.The provincial legislator from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was injured and four others, including his brother, nephew and two cops on security with him, lost lives in an ambush in Timeragarah town recently.

The police chief met the family of the lawmaker and assured the culprits will be arrested soon. The locals called for immediate and solid steps for peace in Malakand and other parts of the province before the situation goes out of control.

Moazzam Jah Ansari later chaired a meeting on the law and order situation. He directed the police to launch operations along with other forces against those threatening the law and order situation.