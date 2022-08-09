Tribesmen appeal for reclamation of property

BARA: Several residents of the Bar Qambarkhel area have asked the high-ups to take action against those who have allegedly occupied their house in the Maidan area of the Tirah valley of the Khyber tribal district.

Addressing a press conference here, Jamroz Khan, Wilayat Khan and others said that their relatives had evicted them from their house.They added that they had built another house but the rivals including Khan Akbar, Khan Haider and Noor Zaman allegedly set it on fire while taking away valuables and cash from the house.

They alleged that the Tirah police were backing their opponents, adding they had got a complaint registered at the Tirah Police Station and the accused were once arrested but later released.

They alleged that the officials of Tirah Police Station were in connivance with the accused.The residents asked the authorities concerned to find a solution to their problem or else it may lead to a serious clash.