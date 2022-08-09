Faiza-Amna lose plate squash final

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan’s squash duo of Faiza Zafar and Amna Fayyaz on Monday lost their women’s doubles plate final to the Australian pair in connection with the Commonwealth Games here at the University of Birmingham Squash and Hockey Centre.
The Australian pair of Alex Hayden and Jess Turnbull dominated the game throughout, giving little room to the Pakistani players to stage a comeback. They sealed an 11-7, 11-3 win. Faiza Zafar and Amna Fayyaz on Sunday defeated Canada’s pair of Nicole Bunyan and Hollie Naughton 11-10, 11-8 in the women’s doubles plate semi-final. Late Saturday night they sealed a 2-1 comeback win over Sri Lanka’s pair of Yeheni Kuruppu and Chanithma Sinlah in the plate quarter-finals.
