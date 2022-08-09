 
close
Tuesday August 09, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

NEWSPOST

August 09, 2022

Multi-seat wonder

Former PM Imran Khan’s decision to contest by-elections from nine different constituencies himself is extremely selfish and irresponsible. This stunt could end up costing the exchequer many millions in extra expenses if Imran wins multiple seats, wasting the public’s hard-earned taxes. However, the constitution and National Assembly rules don't bar anyone from contesting more than one seat. Why do our political leaders fail to fathom how awful such unnecessary waste of taxpayer money looks at a time when the public is struggling to survive under higher taxes and inflation. Senior political leadership should know the value of the money of taxpayers.

Saman Amjad

Sheikhupura

Comments

    talha hussain commented 2 hours ago

    what after all is the use of by-elections when there is a need for general elections, is it not the wastage of public money, is it not just a ploy to keep clinging to 'power' at the expense of the much-coveted money of the poor masses at the peak of economic crisis

    0 0