Multi-seat wonder
Former PM Imran Khan’s decision to contest by-elections from nine different constituencies himself is extremely selfish and irresponsible. This stunt could end up costing the exchequer many millions in extra expenses if Imran wins multiple seats, wasting the public’s hard-earned taxes. However, the constitution and National Assembly rules don't bar anyone from contesting more than one seat. Why do our political leaders fail to fathom how awful such unnecessary waste of taxpayer money looks at a time when the public is struggling to survive under higher taxes and inflation. Senior political leadership should know the value of the money of taxpayers.
Saman Amjad
Sheikhupura
Child marriage is one of the most harmful problems in our society. It has a negative effect on the lives of both boys...
Historically, Taiwan has been a part of China, while the US has long adhered to the ‘One China’ policy. So why has...
The dollar has sharply depreciated against the rupee in the past few days, a rare good sign for our economy. Experts...
Former federal minister Shireen Mazari’s criticism of US Ambassador Donald Blome’s visit to the Torkham border is...
At a PSX event on Friday, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail informed a group of affluent stockbrokers, bankers, and...
Our judicial system has proved quite well where its priorities lie. It can open its gates at midnight to pass verdicts...
Comments
talha hussain commented 2 hours ago
Reply 0 0