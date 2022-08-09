Multi-seat wonder

Former PM Imran Khan’s decision to contest by-elections from nine different constituencies himself is extremely selfish and irresponsible. This stunt could end up costing the exchequer many millions in extra expenses if Imran wins multiple seats, wasting the public’s hard-earned taxes. However, the constitution and National Assembly rules don't bar anyone from contesting more than one seat. Why do our political leaders fail to fathom how awful such unnecessary waste of taxpayer money looks at a time when the public is struggling to survive under higher taxes and inflation. Senior political leadership should know the value of the money of taxpayers.

Saman Amjad

Sheikhupura