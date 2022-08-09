Sharjeel felicitates Arshad Nadeem on wining gold medal

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon has congratulated star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem on winning the gold medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022.
He said Nadeem won the honour for the country and people like him were the real heroes of the nation. He said Nadeem accomplished this feat despite his injury, and the nation saluted him for his courage and passion.
He also congratulated Dastgir Nooh Butt on winning a gold medal in weightlifting. He said that despite the lack of training facilities, the performance of our athletes was impressive. He said athletes who had bagged three silver and three bronze medals in the Commonwealth Games also deserved appreciation.
