Declamation contest held in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: In connection with the country’s 75th Independence Day, the district education department and boy scouts association arranged an Urdu declamation contest on Sunday. Student debaters from public sector schools took part in the competition held at Government Higher Secondary School No 3, Michenkhel in Lakki Marwat city.

ADEO Ihsanullah Khan was chief guest on the occasion, while the school’s principal Waris Khan, headmaster Abdul Qayyum Khan and scout leaders including Waseem Sajjad, Kifayatullah, Gul Rehman and Haq Nawaz were also present.

Students and scouts highlighted the importance of independence in their speeches and received applause from participants. The ADEO distributed cash prizes among the position-holder students and appreciated their performance. He called upon students to concentrate on their studies and prepare them to counter future challenges effectively.