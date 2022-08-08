PDM is a dead horse, says Pervez Khattak

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) KP chapter President Pervez Khattak on Sunday said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is a dead horse.

“Awami National Party (ANP) has left the PDM while the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is distancing itself from the alliance. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) will soon abandon the PDM,” he added while elaborating on his statement.

Khattak alleged that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was biased in favour of the federal government. “PTI Chairman Imran Khan is right in saying that the ECP has become a B team of the present imported government,” he said while speaking at a public meeting.

Pervez Khattak, who has served as a federal defence minister and KP chief minister in the past, believed that the ECP could not deliver any verdict. Referring to his party’s foreign funding case issue, he said the ECP had just presented a report about the PTI, but added that it did not have the powers to submit a report to the present government.

The PTI leader said the Constitution had defined the role of all the institutions, adding they should not work outside the ambit of the Constitution. Pervez Khattak said any institution which considers itself above the law loses the respect of the masses.

The PTI leader alleged that the rulers are putting under question the integrity of the institutions just to get, what he alleged was, an NRO. “It is not in the interest of anyone,” he added. Pervez Khattak hoped that the PTI would return to the assemblies with a thumping majority after the fresh polls.

“Opponents are fearful of the PTI’s rising popularity and that is why the present rulers are reluctant to go for fresh polls,” he said, adding his party would keep on building pressure on the federal government for the fresh elections. The PTI leader was upbeat about the success of the planned public meeting at the Parade Ground on August 13.

“It will prove to be the last nail in the coffin of the present rulers,” he believed. Pervez Khattak said he had served KP in the past in different capacities and vowed to continue to work for the welfare of the people and the development of the province in future as well.

He enlisted various mega development projects undertaken when he was the chief minister of the province from 2013 to 2018 and promised to go all-out for the development of Nowshera if he was re-elected by the people.