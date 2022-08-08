Talal asks Imran: Don’t talk of X, Y, name them if you have courage

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leader Talal Chaudhry Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was a terrified person, who was blaming others for failure of his government and ouster from power.

Addressing a press conference along with PML-N leader and Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information & Broadcasting Chaudhry Muhammad Shahbaz Babar here on Sunday, he challenged Imran Khan to exhibit courage and utter the names outright instead of talking of Mr. X, Y Z. He said that Articles 62 and 63 would be imposed on Imran Khan, saying that the former premier was caught red-handed.

Reacting to Fawad Chaudhry’s statement, he said it showed as if Imran Khan was above the law. He said questions would arise if those who took money from India, Israel and the US were not punished. He said whatever happens, Imran Khan would have to go to jail now.

Talal said Imran Khan had claimed on record that he would not get any dictation after becoming prime minister, but then he admitted that “I was directed to appoint the chief election commissioner”. He said Imran Khan had double standard: on the one hand, he was protesting against America, and on the other getting benefits from the US nationals and government.