8th Muharram procession ends peacefully

Islamabad : Syed Shujaat Ali Bukhari, the Secretary General of Tehreek e Nifaz e Fiqah Jafariya has announced that the followers of Hussainiyat will always remain firm on Quaid e Millat e Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi’s teachings of Azadari, says a press release.

While talking to media men during 8th Muharram mourning processions along with Agha Syed Murtaza Moosavi, Agha Ali Rooh ul Abbas Moosavi and Ulama e Karam in Islamabad, he said they will never let the flag of Azadari bow down. “We love Pakistan the same way as Imam Hussain (A.S) the grandson of holy Prophet (peace be upon him) loved Medina,” he added.

The central procession passed through its designated routes while performing Matamdari and Noha Khwani and reached at Muhammadi Chowk, G-9/2 where it transformed into a congregation. After passing through its designated routes, the procession concluded at Karachi Company.