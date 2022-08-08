13 injured in Mohmand accident

GHALLANAI: Thirteen persons were injured in an accident in Mohmand district on Sunday, local sources said.

A coach and motorcar collided on Ghallanai-Yakkaghund road, and all the 13 injured were taken to Ghallanai hospital afterwards.

Local residents have demanded the government authorities to renovate the 14km road from Ghallanai up to Yakkaghund as its dilapidated condition often causes accidents.