Iraq sentences four to life over attack on Baghdad airport

BAGHDAD: An Iraqi court on Sunday sentenced four to life in prison over an attack on Baghdad airport early this year that damaged two empty civilian planes on the tarmac.
It is the first verdict in such a case, despite dozens of rocket and drone attacks that have mostly targeted military bases hosting foreign troops either at the airport or in other parts of the country.
Sunday’s conviction was for a January 28 rocket attack on Baghdad’s international airport that caused no casualties. The court "sentenced to life four criminals who took part" in the attack, according to a statement by Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council.
