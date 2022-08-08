Taekwondo team reaches Turkey

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan taekwondo team has reached Konya, Turkey, to feature in the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games, which start on Tuesday (tomorrow).

The seven-member kyorogi squad comprises Mazhar Abbas, Hamza Omar Saeed, Haroon Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Fatima tuz Zahra, Naqsh Hamdani, and Noor Rehman.

Yousuf Karimi and Najia Rasool are the coaches. The Solidarity Games are the biggest sports event in the Muslim world in which athletes from as many as 57 countries are taking part.