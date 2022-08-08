Shajar finishes last in 200m finale

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan’s young sprinter Shajar Abbas finished at eighth and last position in the 200m final of athletics competitions of the Commonwealth Games here at the Alexander Stadium late Saturday night.



Shajar clocked 21.16 seconds to end at the last stage. Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago got gold by clocking his personal best timing of 19.80 which is also the Games record.

Zharnel Hughes of England finished with a silver medal with a timing of 20.12 which was also his personal best. Joseph Paul Amoah of Ghana clinched bronze with a timing of 20.49.

Shajar on Friday night had blasted his way into the 200m final by clocking 20.89. Shajar, although, finished third in his first semi-final and had to wait for his seat in the final. As per rules the first two best in each three semi-finals and the next two fastest had to progress to the final.

And Shajar met that standard as he finished overall at the eighth spot out of 24 sprinters who took part in the semi-finals and so was lucky to progress. Shajar on Thursday had qualified for the semi-finals by clocking 21.12 seconds to top his heat-2.

Shajar had equalled his 100m national record in the 100m race in this event with a timing of 10.38 seconds a few days ago and had narrowly missed the semi-finals spot.