Click, click, post

As social media is a great part of our lives, it is our responsibility to make it a safe place. The kind of content shared online impacts viewers as inappropriate content is harmful for young people. It is also important for people to check facts before they share any posts, so that they may not inadvertently spread misinformation. People should also avoid posting negative comments towards others as this can lead to lower self-esteem and image issues, especially among younger users.

Lastly, we need to keep in mind that the images posted on social media are usually photoshopped and filtered. Hence, we need to stop comparing ourselves with social influencers, who only share the perfect parts of their lives. Otherwise, we will become trapped in a permanent state of personal dissatisfaction and resentment.

Hira Aman

Khairpur