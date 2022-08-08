Click, click, post

As social media is a great part of our lives, it is our responsibility to make it a safe place. The kind of content shared online impacts viewers as inappropriate content is harmful for young people. It is also important for people to check facts before they share any posts, so that they may not inadvertently spread misinformation. People should also avoid posting negative comments towards others as this can lead to lower self-esteem and image issues, especially among younger users.
Lastly, we need to keep in mind that the images posted on social media are usually photoshopped and filtered. Hence, we need to stop comparing ourselves with social influencers, who only share the perfect parts of their lives. Otherwise, we will become trapped in a permanent state of personal dissatisfaction and resentment.
Hira Aman
Khairpur
It has been three years since the Narendra Modi-led BJP regime revoked Article 370 and Article 35A of the Indian...
The issue of overpopulation has received enormous attention. However, the population itself is not the main problem....
Covid-19 has greatly impacted the people as they continue to suffer at the hands of this pandemic. Most still refuse...
The Pakistan Army is always ready to help the people of Pakistan, whenever needed. Apart from protecting our borders,...
The Met department has predicted another rain spell in different parts of Sindh. A couple of weeks ago, heavy rains in...
Along with landscapes, wildlife adds onto the beauty of our world. It is a shame that we have failed to protect this...
Comments