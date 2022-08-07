Punjab CS Kamran Ali Afzal says can’t continue on current post

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal. Photo: Twitter

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal Saturday informed the federal government through a letter that he would not be able to continue in his current post.

“I am writing to convey that owing to personal reasons, it is not possible for me to continue on my current assignments. “It is, therefore, requested that my duties may kindly be withdrawn with immediate effect,” said the letter written on Aug 6, 2022 by Kamran Afzal to Federal Secretary Establishment Division Inamullah Khan.

However, sources said the federal government had directed the chief secretary to stay put in view of Muharram and the law and order situation.

The chief secretary said that the transfer should be based on performance and not on political change, per the sources. “I cannot become a rubber stamp just to sign on transfer orders,” he was quoted as having said.

Sources added that Afzal also said that the bureaucracy was already affected before the political changes in the country. He had also requested his transfer during former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz’s tenure.

The chief secretary has practically left the job, said sources, adding that he was absent in Punjab cabinet meetings and during the swearing-in ceremony of the ministers.

“Chief Secretary Afzal works as the cabinet secretary and the secretary implementation and coordination (I&C) performed Afzal’s duties in the cabinet meeting,” said the sources.

Over 50 officers of the Punjab bureaucracy have been shuffled since Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi’s came to power.

According to the sources, DIG operations was posted to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), but was made the officer on special duty (OSD) 12 hours later.

The deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners of some districts have also been changed, reportedly.

CPO Faisalabad Ali Nasir Rizvi was removed from his post and Umar Saeed was appointed in his place. Moreover, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Nabil Awan has been replaced by Muhammad Khan Bhatti.

Sources added that DG Lahore Development Authority has also been changed.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Syed Ali Murtaza has been made OSD despite being given the charge 12 hours ago. The notification read that Additional Chief Secretary Home Capt (retd) Asadullah Khan has been given additional charge of ACS.

Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Asadullah Faiz was transferred and posted as Secretary Mines and Minerals, while the additional charge of Secretary Mines and Minerals was withdrawn from Additional Secretary Sara Rashid. Municipal Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch has been transferred and posted as Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs, while Member Judicial, Board of Revenue Syed Mubasher Hussain has been transferred and appointed Secretary Local Bodies and Community Development.

News Desk

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi has transferred more than 50 important officers in the province since assuming office on July 27.

In the last days of Hamza Shehbaz’s era, Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Azal and IG Police Rao Sardar had requested the federal government for their transfer. However, Rao Sardar was transferred to the Pakistan Railways as IG but the Chief Secretary was not replaced.

Another key post is vacant after Additional IG Punjab Usman Anawr was transferred. The Chief Minister also replaced Principal Secretary Nabil Awan with Secretary of the Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti. Similarly, the LDA DG, deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners of many districts, including the CCPO Lahore and the DIG Operations Lahore, were also replaced.

The Punjab additional chief secretary was also made an OSD while the charge was given to the additional chief secretary-home. According to Punjab Civil Secretariat sources, more officers will be transferred after Muharram 10.