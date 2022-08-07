 
Sunday August 07, 2022
National

Peshawar

August 07, 2022

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Najmuddin Khan on Saturday asked the federal government and Supreme Court to take action against former prime minister Imran Khan for pushing the country towards bankruptcy. He was speaking a press conference after a meeting of PPP office-bearers here.

