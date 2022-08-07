PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Najmuddin Khan on Saturday asked the federal government and Supreme Court to take action against former prime minister Imran Khan for pushing the country towards bankruptcy. He was speaking a press conference after a meeting of PPP office-bearers here.
