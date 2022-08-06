Dr Aafia case: FO submits progress report in IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) said Friday a diplomatic passport could not be issued to the sister of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, who is serving a jail term in the US, under the rules, but she could be facilitated in securing a US visa.

An FO representative stated this as he filed progress report in Islamabad High Court (IHC) in Dr Aafia Siddiqui release case. Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the case.To a court’s query that why Dr Fouzia Siddiqui wants diplomatic passport, her counsel, Dr Sajid Qureshi, stated that it is needed as she fears anything could happen in the US.

When court asked if she stay in Pakistan’s embassy, the FO representative stated he would talk to Pakistan’s consul general in the US.The court advised the petitioner to trust the FO as it was helping her. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till September 3.