PTI to give assembly dissolution deadline in Islamabad rally: Fawad

Information and Law Minister Fawad Chaudhry speaking during a press conference on March 29. Photo—PID

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senior Vice President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said that in a few days, the party would hold a big public meeting in the federal capital and give the government a deadline to dissolve the National Assembly and announce elections in one-month time.

He told a news conference that in the next 48 hours, the date for the proposed public meeting would be announced. “Giving more time to the rulers will destroy the economy of the country,” he added.

He was briefing the media about the decisions taken during the PTI political committee meeting, presided over by the party Chairman Imran Khan. Fawad said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was taking action against Imran Khan and Tehreek-e-Insaf very quickly. He reiterated the PTI demand for resignation of the chief election commissioner and ECP members. He contended that they had no faith whatsoever in the present Election Commission.

“It is not possible that the Election Commission will conduct transparent elections. That is why the change of Election Commission is inevitable; the only way out for political and economic stability is the general election,” he claimed.



He said a drone attack took place inside Afghanistan and Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in it. “Was Pakistan’s airspace used for drone strikes or not? The Foreign Office should clarify Pakistan’s position in this regard,” he demanded.

Pakistan, he noted, has already paid a very heavy price; if Pakistan’s help is involved in the attack, relations with Afghanistan may deteriorate again and every Pakistani is concerned about it.

Fawad alleged the Election Commission did not even care about the courts and the law, and it was hand in glove with the N-League. He added that Qasim Suri had accepted all the resignations and resignations of parliamentarians could not be accepted in parts.

“We sincerely hope that we will get justice from the Islamabad High Court. The next phase of our struggle has started,” he said. “Shehbaz Sharif should announce the election date and invite all political parties after that. The Election Commission is all fraud from top to bottom. The PDM government is causing severe damage to the country’s economy every day,” he alleged.