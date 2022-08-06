Fawad’s statement on MNAs resignations misleading: ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission Friday contested PTI senior leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain’s statement that their MNAs’ resignations were not accepted by the Commission and termed it ‘misleading and contrary to facts’.
An ECP spokesperson said the statement of Fawad Chaudhry that the Election Commission did not approve their resignations was a misleading statement contrary to the facts. “The Election Commission did not receive a single resignation from former deputy speaker Qasim Suri, but resignations of 11 members of the National Assembly were received from the present speaker, which were approved under the rules and then a schedule for by-election was issued, as the Constitution mandates the Commission to hold elections to these seats within 60 days,” he explained.
